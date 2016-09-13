The Independent cultural journal “Ї”
Report: Russian war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014

 


International Project
Palace Fredro-Sheptytsky
in Benkova Vyshnya.
Revitalization.

 


Serhij Datsjuk
Intellectual policy



Oratorio by Yuriy Lanyuk on Poem Pavla Tyczyny.
The first notation publication of independent Ukraine.
The 75 anniversary of the Holodomor.



Album: "Johann Georg Pinsel. Transformation. Sculpture" - a joint project, between magazine " Ji " and publishing house "Grani-T", devoted to the year of Pinsel.



"Ukraine-Poland: the Unity of weapons through the ages"
A joint project, between magazine " JI" and publishing house "Grani-T".



"Ukraine-Poland: the heritage of centuries"
A joint project, between magazine " JI " and publishing house "Grani-T".


Myroslav Skoryk
L. Kyyanovska. Myroslav Skoryk: Man and Artist.
The 70-th anniversary of M. Skorik's birth.


Roland Barthes
Roland Barthes "A Lover's Discourse: Fragments"


CD-collection
CD
The first illustrated Encyclopaedia battles for Europe, "Ukrainian-Polish brotherhood of arms. The common victories in the defence of Europe.

Ukraine’s Government Proposes to Ban Import
of ‘anti-Ukrainian’ Books from Russia
Halya Coynash,
Sep 13, 2016
Free Ilmi Umerov! Stop Political Terror in the Crimea!
Statement of the Ukrainian Center of the International PEN,
September 2, 2016
Grave Fears for Crimean Tatar leader in Psychiatric Clinic
for Saying Russia must Leave Crimea
Halya Coynash,
August 22, 2016
Deutsche Welle is continuing to mislead
the public about Russia’s Crimea land-grab
Halya Coynash,
August 22, 2016
Putin's Russia as a fascist political system
Alexander J. Motyl, 2016
Wierd Duk's silence on Ukraine is deafening
Mykola Riabchuk
18 juli 2016
Maidan and its significance
Historical retrospective
Taras Voznyak
March 2014
Two years of Poroshenko’s presidency:
failures and achievements
Taras Voznyak
June 6, 2016
How to implement Ukrainization in occupied Donbas
Taras Voznyak
May 3, 2016
On the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement
and Dutch Referendum.
An Open Letter to the Dutch Colleagues
Ukraine, Kyiv, March 16, 2016
Why Reintegrating the Donbas Is Suicide for Ukraine
Alexander J. Motyl
February 25, 2016
Report:
Russian war crimes
in eastern Ukraine in 2014
Maidan and its significance.
Historical retrospective
Taras Voznyak
November 22, 2015
OSCE ‘BIS’
A New European Security Initiative
Jan Piekło
April, 2015
From Sacher-Masoch’s Motives
Sergiy Taradajko
The “normal life” argument
Philippe de Lara
May 28, 2015
The Horde’s Calamity
Sergiy Taradajko
Guards for Ukraine’s Frontier:
Who Can Help Ukraine Close Its Front Door?
Lyudmyla Pavlyuk
May 18, 2015
The Concept of Constructing a Stable Middle Class Society in Ukraine
Taras Plakhtiy
April 24, 2015
The Honorable Barack Obama President of the United States
Ukrainian Congress Committee of America
April 20, 2015
Stop Repression in the Crimea!
Statement of the Ukrainian Center of the International PEN
April 14, 2015
How Ukraine Can Win
March 8, 2015
The Kremlin Is Winning
Feb 12, 2015
Russia’s hybrid war as international corporate raiding
Jan 21, 2015
Speach of Taras Voznyak in PAUCI Conference
15 December 2014 in Warsaw
Dec 15, 2014
What does Putin want
Chrystia Freeland
Dec 11, 2014
Securing peace instead of rewarding expansion
Andreas Umland
Jan 9, 2015
Time to change social relations
Volodymyr Shcherbyna
Dec 22, 2014
Ukraine trip notes
Timothy Ash (STANDARD BANK PLC)
Nov 22, 2014
City in Ukraine Tied to Masochism Finds Link Painful,
Sure, but Some Like It
Andrew Higgins
Nov 14, 2014
MILITARY BUILDUP THREATENING UKRAINE
Robert van Voren
Nov 13, 2014
Capture of Europe!
Attach Europe – this is "Russian-style"!
Aleksandr Dugin
Sep 18, 2014
Galicia today
Taras Voznyak
Sep 16, 2014
The strength of our enemy is in our weakness
Taras Voznyak
Sep 14, 2014

Ji No70
The 70 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No69
The 69 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No67
The 67 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No66
The 66 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No65
The 65 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No64
UKRAINE-EU: CROSSBORDERING GALICIA
The 64 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No63
ТЕРНОПIЛЬ TARNOPOL TERNOPOL טארנאפאל
The 63 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No62
КОЛОМИЯ KOLOMEA KOLOMYJA קאלאמייא
The 62 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No61
"UKRAINE - BLACK SEA. UKRAINE - CRIMEA"
The 61 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No60
UKRAINE-EU, UKRAINE-NATO. GEOPOLITICAL DIMENSION
The 60 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No59
FREEDOM OF SPEECH TRAPS
The 59 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No58
MULTICULTURAL LVIV?
The 58 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No57
ESTATES OF FREDRO-SHEPTYTSKI FAMILY
The 57 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No56
ЧЕРНIВЦI CZERNOWITZ CERNĂUŢI טשערנאװיץ
The 56 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No55
FRANKO/STANYSLAVIV
The 55 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No54
FREE STONEMASONS. MASONS
The 54 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No53
CULTURE MATTERS: HOW VALUES SHAPE HUMAN PROGRESS
The 53 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No52
"POLISH UNI-VERSE OF GALICIA"
The 52 issue of the Ji magazine

Ji No51
"JEWISH LVIV"
The 51 issue of the Ji magazine

Ukrainian texts Cyrillic/Latinic transliteration program (freeware)

 



Taras Voznyak.
Bruno Shul'c. Returning



ΤΑ META TA ΦΥΣΙΚΑ ЉЂђЏЂ’
Taras Voznyak.
ΤΑ META TA ΦΥΣΙΚΑ
of CARPATHIANS

Galician Shtetles
Taras Voznyak.
Galician Shtetles



The phenomenon of City
Taras Voznyak.
The phenomenon of City



Philosophy of the Language
Taras Voznyak.
Philosophy of the Language



Philosophical Essays
Taras Voznyak.
Philosophical Essays



Taras Voznyak.
Retrospective politology.
Kuchma's Epoch




Taras Voznyak.
Retrospective politology.
Yushchenko's Epoch.
Long Prelude




Taras Voznyak.
Retrospective politology.
Yushchenko's Epoch.
Loss of Hope




Taras Voznyak.
Retrospective politology.
Yanukovych Epoch

